Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 11 opener

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne during the toss for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 26, 2026. — X/@HHKingsmen

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen as the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Head-to-head

The upcoming meeting between Qalandars and Kingsmen will mark their first as the latter are making their PSL debut.

Form Guide

Qalandars enter the fixture with ideal momentum in their favour as they are on a four-match winning streak, which includes the six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, are playing their first-ever PSL match.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)