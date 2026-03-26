OGDC announces gas discovery in Sindh's Khairpur

A flare burns excess natural gas in an exploratory field.— Reuters

Two days after Pasakhi-13 oil start, OGDC strikes gas at Sahito-1.

Sahito-1 exploratory well yields 17.2 MMSCFD gas, says company.

Sahito-1 discovery expected to help close Pakistan’s energy gap.



The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Thursday announced a significant gas discovery at its Sahito-1 exploratory well in the Khewari exploration license, located in the Khairpur district of Sindh.

According to a statement by the company, based on wireline logs interpretation results, the sands of Lower Goru Formation (massive sand) were tested using Drill Stem Testing (DST) and yielded a promising flow of 17.2 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The well recorded a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 3,390 pounds per square inch (psi) at a choke size of 32/64 inches, indicating strong reservoir potential, it added.

OGDC is the operator of the Sahito-1 well with a 95% working interest, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holds a 5$ carried interest, it said.

The company stated that the well was spudded on December 24, 2025, as an exploratory well, and drilled to a total depth of 3,870 meters TVD in the Sembar Formation using OGDC’s in-house technical expertise.

"This discovery marks a major milestone in OGDC’s exploration efforts and reinforces its commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s indigenous energy resources," the statement added.

The discovery is expected to contribute to reducing the country’s energy demand-supply gap while strengthening hydrocarbon reserves for both the joint venture partners and the nation, it added.

The development comes two days after OGDC announced the start of oil production from Pasakhi-13, the country’s first successful horizontal well drilled in a clastic reservoir, marking a major leap in local drilling capability and resource optimisation, The News reported on Wednesday.

The well, located in Hyderabad, is currently producing around 460 barrels of oil per day (bpd). It was drilled to a measured depth of 2,966 meters, including a 546-meter horizontal section targeting the Lower Goru - Sand A formation, a challenging but potentially high-yield reservoir.

OGDC said the success was made possible through the use of advanced geo-steering technology, which allowed engineers to precisely navigate the drill bit within a narrow three-meter window inside the reservoir’s most productive zone, often referred to as the sweet spot.