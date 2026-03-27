 
Geo News

DarkSword iPhone hacking tool leaks online: Is your phone safe?

Powerful iPhone hacking tool leaks online, putting millions of devices at risk

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

DarkSword iPhone hacking tool leaks online: Is your phone safe?
DarkSword iPhone hacking tool leaks online: Is your phone safe?

A powerful hacking toolkit capable of stealing data from iPhones and iPads has leaked online.

This exposes hundreds of millions of Apple products to cyberattacks and security breaches.

The tool referred to as DarkSword consists of exploits that can hack devices running iOS 18.4 through 18.7.

These versions were recently rolled out by Apple in September 2025.

The worst case is that its code has been leaked on GitHub, making it easily accessible for anyone to download and deploy.

How to protect your device?

Apple has verified that users running the most recent versions of iOS, 18.7.6 or iOS 26.3.1, are already safe from these attacks. 

However, for those unable or not willing to upgrade, they can turn on Lockdown Mode, a security feature available since iOS 16 that prevents these attacks.

Users whose devices are currently operating on iOS 13 or 14 should upgrade to iOS 15, which received a critical security patch on March 11 to protect against DarkSword vulnerabilities.

HBO Max is free for million of Sky customers starting today
HBO Max is free for million of Sky customers starting today
What is new COVID variant BA.3.2? Know everything about symptoms, spread, prevention
What is new COVID variant BA.3.2? Know everything about symptoms, spread, prevention
Why Draymond Green was heartbroken by Moses Moody's gruesome leg injury
Why Draymond Green was heartbroken by Moses Moody's gruesome leg injury
How to lock in mortgage rate before Iran conflict drives costs further higher?
How to lock in mortgage rate before Iran conflict drives costs further higher?
Why are US mortgage rates rising today? Iran conflict impact explained
Why are US mortgage rates rising today? Iran conflict impact explained
Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu gets candid about her changing appearance
Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu gets candid about her changing appearance
Steelers show their hand on Jalen Ramsey—here's why Joe Haden's advice is going viral
Steelers show their hand on Jalen Ramsey—here's why Joe Haden's advice is going viral
Irish singer Niall Horan opens up about secret health battle: Details inside
Irish singer Niall Horan opens up about secret health battle: Details inside