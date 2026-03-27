Pakistan secures fuel cargoes till April 25

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. — Reuters

Refineries operate at 80-100% capacity.

PSO explores additional cargoes with Oman.

PARCO runs at full capacity with steady stocks.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has secured petroleum supplies until April 25, with refineries operating at 80% to 100% capacity and diversified imports helping ensure uninterrupted fuel availability despite regional geopolitical tensions, The News reported.

Petroleum Division officials said on Thursday that the country is facing no shortage of petroleum products, as better inventory management and timely import decisions have reinforced supply chains. They said a key factor behind the stable situation is Pakistan’s shift to alternative sources, including higher imports of petrol and diesel from Oman.

In March, Pakistan imported three petrol cargoes and one diesel cargo from Oman, while two additional petrol shipments are expected before the end of the month, further strengthening domestic reserves.

State-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is also in active discussions with Oman Trading International (OQT) to explore the possibility of securing additional cargoes to meet the rising energy demand.

Officials said Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO), the country’s largest refinery, is currently operating at 100% capacity. While it holds crude oil stocks sufficient for about 15 days, incoming shipments will extend its supply coverage through April 25.

Meanwhile, National Refinery Limited (NRL) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) are operating at around 80% capacity, a significant improvement from their earlier utilisation levels of 50% to 60%, reflecting better crude availability.

Officials attributed the stable supply situation to swift policy actions following the February 28 conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which had raised concerns about possible disruptions in global oil supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Pakistani authorities quickly arranged alternative crude shipments from key regional hubs, including Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, ensuring continuity of supply.

Officials noted these proactive measures have enabled Pakistan to maintain stable fuel availability, even as some regional markets, including India and Bangladesh, face tighter supply conditions.