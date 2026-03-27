Prince William bold decision keeps Harry up at night: 'No mercy'

Prince Harry has been losing sleep over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's future risks, particularly following his estranged brother Prince William's recent powerful move.

The Prince of Wales' bold decision regarding Andrew caused serious tension for the Duke of Sussex about his and little Sussex's royal future.

Royal commentator Tom Bower, in his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family, made several claims, and one is about Harry's growing fears for Archie and Lilibet's titles in William's reign.

After witnessing the royal family, especially William's stern actions against Andrew after he portrayed the monarchy in a negative light, Harry anticipates the future King's wrath.

Tom penned, "The tremors of the unprecedented sanctions against Andrew must have shocked Harry. In public, he remained silent. In private, he realised that his own royal status was no longer invincible."

The royal expert warned, "Clearly, William was taking no prisoners. Once he was crowned as king, his brother might well show no mercy to him and Meghan."

Harry knows that the Prince and Princess of Wales still have grievances regarding the Sussexes' bombshell move to air their family's drama to the public.

Talking about Meghan, Tom said, "William would undoubtedly rail against her disloyalty. He might even strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles."