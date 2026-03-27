Prince William reacts after receiving devastating news from US

Prince William reacts after receiving devsatating news from US

The future monarch, Prince William, has made a desperate move after receiving a heartfelt news from America, where his younger brother Prince Harry lives with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Prince of Wales reacted to US skier Lindsey Vonn’s heartbreaking crash during the Milano Cortina Winter Games in February, offering her a spot to join the royals on the slopes.

She suffered a severe crash in the women’s downhill race, an accident that almost cost her her left leg.

However, William lauded Vonn for her courage in his letter to the brave skier.

“The way you wrote about stepping into the starting gate with courage and no regrets says so much about your resilience,” the royal wrote.

The athlete spoke in detail for the first time about the accident in an interview published Thursday, March 26, with Vanity Fair.

Vonn told the outlet that she received widespread support in the aftermath of the crash, including from the Prince of Wales.

“I was watching your recent accident in Cortina and wanted to write to send you my very best wishes,” William wrote to Vonn in a letter dated Feb. 16, a photo of which was shared on Instagram by Vonn and Vanity Fair.

“As you have often said, in downhill skiing, there are just a few inches that can determine the difference between a clean run and a serious crash,” the royal wrote.

William added: “The way you wrote about stepping into the start gate with courage and no regrets says so much about your resilience, and is one of the many reasons why you have been an inspiration to so many people throughout your illustrious career.”

“I hope your recovery is as smooth and quick as possible in the months ahead,” William wrote in the typed letter.

Below that, handwritten in blue ink, William gave Vonn his “very best wishes.”

Vonn also read a portion of the letter aloud in an Instagram video published Thursday, March 28.

“Pretty much every athlete I’ve met along the way messaged me,” Vonn said in the video. Prince William’s message, she said, “took a long time to get to me, because it was actually a letter.”