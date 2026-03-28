Kerosene hiked to Rs433.40 per litre, petrol, diesel held steady as PM intervenes

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fill fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at a petrol station in Karachi, September 16, 2023.— Reuters

Govt to pay OMCs Rs95.59 on petrol, Rs203.88 on diesel under PDC.

PM blocks petrol, diesel hikes, bears Rs56bn to protect consumers

Highlights diplomacy, says Pakistan leading talks with Iran, Gulf.

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs4.66 per litre, bringing it to Rs433.40 per litre, effective from March 28, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, remain unchanged at Rs321.17 and Rs335.86 per litre, respectively, despite significant increases in the global oil market.

The Petroleum Division said petrol and diesel prices were held steady to shield consumers from international price shocks.

The government will pay oil marketing companies Rs95.59 per litre on petrol and Rs203.88 per litre on diesel under the Petroleum Development Cess (PDC), as per the notification.

This latest adjustment follows a March 21 revision, when kerosene prices had surged to Rs 428.74 per litre, marking a sharp increase earlier in the month.

The repeated revisions reflect ongoing pressure on domestic fuel pricing amid volatile global markets and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Consumers and businesses continue to feel the ripple effects of rising fuel costs, making this latest hike in kerosene closely watched across the country.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the March 28 announcement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on the fuel crisis.

PM Shehbaz revealed that he had rejected a summary to raise petrol by Rs95 per litre and diesel by Rs203 per litre, keeping the prices of both fuels unchanged for now, despite global surges.

"The government will bear the additional cost, estimated at Rs56 billion, to protect consumers," the premier said during the televised address.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic role in the Middle East, including ongoing talks with Iran and Gulf countries, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar leading the negotiations.

Shehbaz vociferously credited CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir and stressed Pakistan’s active diplomacy day and night to promote peace.