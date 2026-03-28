Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrate family milestone amid chaos

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who are in headlines for their relationship amid Andrew-Fergie scandals, have celebrated a family milestone together.

The Princess of York and her husband have finally found an opportunity to highlight joy and love amid chaos as they marked their child Christopher "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi's 10th birthday.

It is unknown how Edoardo's son is celebrated his special day amid ongoing crisis with in the York fmily.

It emerges amid reports that the couple's marriage is under strain following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. However, the claims have been firmly rejected by those close to the couple.

Recently, Beatrice's stepson made a handmade card for her on Mother's Day, sharing a subtle glimpse into family life.

Huang also posted an image of Wolfie making the card for his stepmother. She captioned the picture: "Making his stepmom a mother's day card", alongside a pink heart emoji.

She added: "I taught him how to draw a (bee emoji)."

The card was intended for Beatrice, who is known by close friends and relatives as "Bea", as she married Wolfie's father in 2020.

There are speculations and rumours that things aren't good between them. However, their pals have dismissed the reports, claiming: "The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children!"

They continued: "Things are great between them, and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!"