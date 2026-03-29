Iran lets 20 more Pakistani ships through Hormuz, FM Dar calls gesture ‘harbinger of peace'

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar (right), shakes hands with Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in Islamabad, on May 5, 2025. (@ForeignOfficePk/X/File)

Two ships to cross the strait daily under new arrangement.

Dar calls the move a “welcome and constructive gesture”.

Emphasises dialogue and diplomacy as only way forward.

ISLAMABAD: In a major development signalling easing tensions in the region, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced that Iran has agreed to facilitate additional Pakistani vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a positive step towards peace and stability.

“I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.”

He said the move reflects a constructive approach from Tehran. “This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region.”

Dar added that the development carries broader significance for regional efforts. “This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction.”

Emphasising the path ahead, he said: “Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward.”