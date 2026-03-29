Beatrice, Edo's US travel plans: Great decision or a big mistake?

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are currently struggling through a tough phase as reports about their marriage cause major concerns.

While there are many royal reporters who have claimed that the couple is having a rocky marriage in the wake of the Epstein scandal, other reports have cited close friends that there is no trouble in paradise.

In one of The Mail reports, Edo was reached out where he denied the claims of marital woes. Although that did not do much to settle the discourse surrounding Beatrice’s marriage.

Now, in a new Daily Mail report, it was revealed that the couple are planning to move to the US in a bid to avoid all the drama that has caused them a massive headache. Sources have said that Beatrice is “mortified” and unable to sleep and eat due to the scandal.

Even though there is no wrongdoing associated to their names, her father Andrew and mum Fergie’s involvement with paedophile Jeffery Epstein has cause enough issues.

In a discussion on the Royalist podcast, journalist Paula Froelich believes that it could be a good idea to move to Florida where the couple can stay under radar since many of the people associated with Epstein live there. Hence, they would prefer not to bring it up got their own sake.

Meanwhile, Daily Beast editor Tom Sykes, Beatrice appears to be more “emotionally dependant” on her mother and she is “very British” to adjust in the US.

He expressed that it is unlikely that Beatrice would give it all up for America even if she is welcomed in the “bosom of the community”. She is dubbed as being “wedded to the title” which is why she would be “feted”.

Another thing that royal expert Barbara Davies said that Edo finds is “difficult” to cope with Beatrice’s outbursts, who is “hyper dependent” on her mother.

Edo already travels for work in connection with his luxury property development company, Banda. Hence, it would make sense that Beatrice could get a much-needed break in a different country and Edo could be closer to his family as they try to “save” their six-year marriage.

Paula suggested that it would solve this major problem for Beatrice as Edo doesn’t appear “empathic” as he just wants to focus on his business and lavish lifestyle. Fergie could discreetly come in an out of Beatrice’s place to help her.

However, it is possible that Beatrice finds her getting deeper in the scandal by association once again. It remains to be seen how things works out for them.

The move to the US has not been confirmed by Beatrice and Edo, or any family member.