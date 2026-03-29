Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat first against Karachi Kings in PSL 11 encounter

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheeh Shah Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner (centre) during the toss for the Pakistan Super League 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 29, 2026. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings in their second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan†, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, and Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings: DA Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, MM Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan†, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, A Zampa, and Mir Hamza

Head-to-head

Arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face-to-face 22 times, with the 2020 champions leading the head-to-head records with 14 victories, while the holders have eight triumphs to their name.

Their last meeting came in the Eliminator of the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, which the Qalandars won comfortably by six wickets and went on to clinch the coveted title.

Kings and Qalandars also locked horns twice in the league stage of the previous edition, with both securing one win apiece.

Matches: 22

Karachi Kings: 14

Lahore Qalandars: 8

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with decent momentum in their favour as both Qalandars and Kings won their campaign openers against Hyderabad Kingsmen and Quetta Gladiators, respectively.

Qalandars crush the tournament debutants by 69 runs, while the Kings edged past the previous edition's runners-up by 14 runs.

The holders' victory had extended their winning streak to five matches, while the 2020 champions have two defeats in their last five games.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: W, L, L, W, W