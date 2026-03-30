Rain expected in coming days as Karachi braces for a wet start to April

Dark cover of clouds on the skyline of Karachi ahead of rain is seen in this undated picture. — X@WajahatKazmi

Karachi is set for a splash of rain on April 2 and 3, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast an approaching westerly system bringing showers to the port city.

The Met Office in its latest weather forecast said that the city is likely to remain under partly cloudy skies with pleasant conditions over the next three days.

According to the PMD, a strong westerly weather system may begin affecting the country from April 1, with its impact likely to be felt in Sindh in the form of rainfall from the same day.

It said the system could bring strong winds and thunderstorms with rain, though its exact intensity would become clearer once it moves closer.

The weather department said the weather system is expected to continue influencing the upper and other parts of the country until April 5.

The forecast suggests Karachi could also come under the influence of the system during this period, with rain likely later this week as well.