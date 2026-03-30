In phone call with PM Shehbaz, EU Council chief hails Pakistan's Mideast peace push

European Council President Antonio Costa (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/PID/File

PM Shehbaz, Costa discuss importance of GSP+ status.

PM briefs European Council president on quad meeting outcome.

Costa says concerned over the prolongation of Mideast war.



European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday praised and expressed support for Pakistan’s efforts to help end hostilities in the Middle East, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to peace and stability in the region.

Costa conveyed these views during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders also discussed Pakistan–EU relations, including the importance of the GSP+ status.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz confirmed the call, saying he briefed Costa on Islamabad's ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

"We exchanged views on the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East and agreed that dialogue and diplomacy must prevail in order to restore regional peace and stability," he wrote.

The prime minister added that they also discussed the upcoming Pakistan–EU Business Forum, scheduled for the end of April in Islamabad.

"I look forward to visiting Brussels at a mutually convenient date. I also conveyed good wishes for EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," he added.

Pakistan has emerged as a key facilitator between Iran and the United States amid the ongoing conflict, serving as an intermediary for messages between the two sides.

These efforts have included direct contact involving Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump, confirmed by the White House.

Islamabad intensified its diplomatic push on Sunday, hosting a quadrilateral meeting on the conflict attended by foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was ready to host potential talks between Iran and the United States, adding that both sides had expressed confidence in Islamabad’s role as a mediator.

Meanwhile, the European Council president said that PM Shehbaz had briefed him on the outcome of the quadrilateral meeting held in Islamabad.

"The EU is gravely concerned over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact," he wrote in a separate post on X.

The bloc "supports all mediation efforts", he said, wishing Pakistan success in its efforts.

He reiterated that only dialogue and diplomacy, in full respect of the UN Charter and international law, can restore peace and stability in the Middle East.