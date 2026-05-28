CM Maryam Nawaz underwent 'major surgery' at Lahore hospital: minister

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz can be seen in this undated image. — Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

Maryam Nawaz underwent surgery at Sharif Medical City.

CM remained engaged in provincial administrative affairs.

Minister says chief minister recovering after operation.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz underwent a major surgery at Sharif Medical City Hospital and was later shifted home after the procedure, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz underwent major surgery at Sharif Medical City Hospital, after which she has been shifted home,” the minister said in a post on X.

The chief minister personally monitored security, cleanliness and other administrative matters across Punjab directly from the hospital on Eid day following the surgery.

She added that Punjab CM Maryam remained actively engaged in overseeing provincial affairs despite being under medical care.

Meanwhile, Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja prayed for Maryam’s health and well-being.

It is worth mentioning here that CM Maryam, in January 2023, underwent throat surgery in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the three-hour-long surgery, two of her throat glands were operated on by the doctors at the hospital, the sources said, following which she was shifted to her room.