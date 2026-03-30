Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

An aerial view of the commercial district of the port city of Karachi on January 27, 2023. — AFP

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard as well.

The notification, issued on Monday, stated that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except those engaged in essential services, will remain closed on Saturday.

Bhutto, the only son of Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was hanged to death on April 4, 1979.

He was born on January 5, 1928. He completed his early education at Bombay’s Cathedral High School. He joined the University of Southern California in 1947 and later the University of California at Berkeley in June 1949.

After completing his degree with honours in Political Science at Berkeley in June 1950, Bhutto was admitted to Oxford. Bhutto was then called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1953.

On his return to Pakistan, Bhutto started practising law at Dingomal’s. In 1958, he joined President Iskander Mirza’s Cabinet as commerce minister. He was the youngest minister in Ayub Khan’s cabinet. In 1963, he took over the post of foreign minister from Muhammad Ali Bogra.

He laid the foundation of the Pakistan Peoples Party on November 30, 1967.

Bhutto also made the country’s defence impregnable by starting a nuclear programme. He made possible the consensus enactment of the Constitution of 1973.