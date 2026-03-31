Zendaya to take break from acting after tough 2026

Zendaya has warned fans she will be stepping back from the spotlight later this year, but only after one of the most relentlessly busy years any actor could face.

Speaking to Fandango, the 29-year-old was candid about the number of projects hitting screens in 2026 and her hope that audiences won't burn out on her before she gets the chance to take a breath.

"I just hope people don't get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies [and] supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative," she said.

"I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."

It's easy to see why she might need it.

The year kicks off with The Drama, the dark comedy she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson, which arrives in cinemas on 3 April.

Just over a week later, on 12 April, HBO launches the third and final season of Euphoria, with Zendaya returning as Rue.

Then in July, she appears in not one but two major blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside Tom Holland, opening 17 July, followed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 31 July.

December brings Dune: Part Three on 18 December, and if her involvement in the MCU continues, Avengers: Doomsday opens the same day.

Six major releases in a single year is a remarkable run by any measure. A little hiding afterwards seems more than reasonable.