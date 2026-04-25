‘Wuthering Heights' finally gets a release date on HBO Max

Emerald Fennell's bold reimagining of Wuthering Heights is coming to streaming.

The film will be available on HBO Max from 1 May, with its HBO linear premiere following on 2 May at 8pm ET.

Directed by Fennell fresh off the success of Saltburn, the R-rated drama stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, the tortured, passionate pair at the heart of Emily Brontë's classic novel.

Fennell's version leans into the erotic and psychological tension that previous adaptations have largely left unexplored, turning the Yorkshire moors into what Variety described as "a carnal reinvention", a dark, operatic landscape of desire, power and revenge.

The supporting cast includes Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Martin Clunes as Mr Earnshaw, Hong Chau as housekeeper Nelly and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton.

The film marked Robbie's first time starring in one of Fennell's projects, having previously executive produced both Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

The release adds to an already significant moment for Elordi.

He is currently appearing in the long-awaited third season of Euphoria, also on HBO Max, and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in Frankenstein.

Wuthering Heights has taken $241 million at the worldwide box office against an $80 million production budget, a healthy return that reflects both the film's commercial appeal and the audience's clear appetite for Robbie and Elordi's chemistry.

Critical reception was more divided, with some responding warmly to Fennell's provocative approach while others were less convinced.

The streaming release also comes with an American Sign Language version, performed by Leila Hanaumi and Giovanni Maucere and directed by Justin Jackerson, marking the first romance title available in ASL on HBO Max with two dubbers.