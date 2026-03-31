Gas supply halted in parts of Balochistan after pipeline blown up

A view of blown gas pipeline in Quetta on March 31, 2026. — Geo News

Gas supply suspended in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung.

Repair will begin after security clearance is granted: SSGC.

Security beefed up at Quetta gas installations following incident.



QUETTA: Gas supply could not be restored to various parts of Quetta and other districts of Balochistan after unknown armed men blew up a main gas pipeline in the Western Bypass area of the provincial capital.

“An 18-inch diameter main gas pipeline was blown up by unknown individuals,” a spokesman for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed, adding that the incident occurred in Akhtarabad, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

The pipeline caught fire, and the blast suspended gas supply to many areas of Quetta,” a senior police officer said.

A spokesman for SSGC said gas supply was affected in various areas of Quetta, including Hazara Town, Hazarganji, Khaizi, and Nohsar. “Other districts affected due to the blast include Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung, and Kuchlak,” he added, noting that gas supply from the main distribution system was cut off.

“A large portion of the gas pipeline was destroyed in the blast,” SSGC officials said, adding that engineers and concerned staff reached the site to inspect the damage. The damaged pipeline will be replaced, with repair work to commence after security clearance. A heavy contingent of security forces has been deployed at gas installations in Quetta following the incident.

The SSGC Balochistan general manager said that the damaged pipeline could not be repaired immediately. He said that the repair work is scheduled to begin today (Tuesday) after receiving security clearance, adding that replacement pipes will need to be transported from Karachi.

Authorities have advised residents to arrange alternative gas sources for the next one to two days until the repairs are completed.