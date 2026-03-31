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King Charles accepts Andrew's big demand as new bombshell fears mount

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reaches out to King Charles: 'Daily headache'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 31, 2026

King Charles accepts Andrew&apos;s big demand as new bombshell fears mount

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor decided to become a permanent headache for his brother, King Charles, with his huge demand.

The monarch stood with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and heard countless public pleas to remove the former Duke of York from the royal spotlight.

From taking away his titles to evicting him from Royal Lodge, the King made his feelings clear that there is no more place for Andrew, neither in his heart nor in the royal fold.

But the former Prince is not one of those people who you get rid of easily.

He put forward his demand for keeping direct conversation alive with the King via calls, making Charles extremely annoyed, but he also fears Andrew's next bombshell move.

Closer reported, "If he doesn’t placate him a little by taking some of his calls, there’s no telling what Andrew will do... Andrew’s not going anywhere anytime soon."

Cutting Andrew out of his life is not easy for King Charles.

"Getting him out of Royal Lodge was an absolute nightmare that dragged on for months, and in the end, Charles had to agree to certain terms just to get it done," shared an insider.

King Charles has been dying to erase any shameful memory attached to Andrew, but his calls "drag him straight back into the monarchy. 

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