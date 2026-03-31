Queen Camilla's position 'at risk' as unexpected member sways royal favour

Queen Camilla holds the senior most position in the royal family next to King Charles but she fears that her influence will soon be overshadowed with an unexpected relative.

Princess Kate has already considered to be as a beloved member of the family that everyone seems to get along with and the public adores. Moreover, the monarch trusts his daughter-in-law for key tasks as seen during State Banquets.

The Princess of Wales presence seem to dull Camilla’s spotlight during many occasions, which reportedly irks her very much. Now if that wasn’t enough, Kate’s mother Carole is already winning hearts of the royal members, suggesting that she could receive an honorary position with the royals, especially after William and Kate ascend to the throne.

Although Camilla is not convinced and believes that Carole is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” who is planning to take over her position, per a source cited by Heat magazine.

“You can instantly see Camilla’s hackles go up anytime Carole walks in the room,” an insider said. “Everyone else in the family adores her, including Charles, which a lot of people see as the main reason Camilla doesn’t like her.”

However, the Queen is “polite” to Carole but that doesn’t ease her worries that Kate’s mum is “secretly trying to undermine her”.

Previously, The Times reported that Carole and Princess Anne also get along quite well. Meanwhile, Prince William also finds comfort with his mother-in-law after having an absence of his mum during the most significant parts of life. The future king reportedly models his family values after the Middleton’s close-knit dynamic.

Hence, Camilla feels that once Prince William and Princess Kate take the throne, it would not be a surprise if Carole was installed in important position.

Although, Carole is unfazed by all the inner turmoil Camilla is going through. The source noted that the criticism is like “water off a duck’s back” and it just winds Camilla up more. It is clearly a “one-sided battle” because Carole’s refusing to fight. She is “very confident in her place and simply doesn’t engage in the drama”.