Beatrice, Eugenie cause fresh 'nightmare' for King Charles

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have clearly been paying the heavy price for their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's wrongdoings.

The sisters keep on reminding the monarch about the Andrew-Epstein scandal nightmare with their presence.

The King wanted to distance himself from the Princesses to avoid further controversies.

According to Closer, Andrew is testing King Charles' patience with his calls. "He’d love to just shut [Andrew] out completely, but in this case he can’t do that..."

"The whole thing is a mess, and that’s only making him more intolerant of anything or anyone connected to it, including Beatrice and Eugenie," the source shared.

Just seeing Beatrice and Eugenie, the bitter memories came to the monarch's mind, reminding him of the shame Andrew brought to the firm.

"The reality is, the more he upsets Charles, the more likely it is to torpedo their standing within the family because their dad just continues to drag the York name through the mud," an insider claimed.

Beatrice and Eugenie's royal standing not only affected their personal lives as well.

"The girls are in crisis mode; this has totally upended their lives, and not just socially, this is affecting their home life and their standing within the family.

No matter how much they proved their loyalty to the crown, they will always be judged as daughters of Andrew.