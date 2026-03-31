Meghan Markle’s anxiety spikes after dad’s new announcement: Here’s why

Meghan Markle remains estranged from her father Thomas Markle, despite the health scare that left the former Hollywood lighting director with a leg amputation.

The 81-year-old is still recovering from his condition. Although, amid the tough phase, Thomas found love again with a nurse looking after him in rehab. Thomas shared the news via Daily Mail reporter Caroline Graham.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly learned of the news from the papers and it has left her “shocked” and now she fears a new drama is about to ensue and her stress levels are already spiking over it.

Thomas announced that he is dating Filipina nurse, Rio Canedo, who is 46 – just two years older than Meghan. He pointed out that he had been sad for a really long time especially with his daughter’s estrangement but he has found happiness again with his new girlfriend.

Meghan believes that given the age gap, Rio could possibly be using her father for an ulterior motive, according to a report by Woman’s Day.

“Meghan’s used to dealing with swipes from her family, but she is concerned about this woman in her father’s life,” a source told the outlet. “The fact they’re already selling love-story interviews doesn’t bode well”

The Duchess feels her father is “genuinely” in love but Rio “could easily become an even bigger thorn in her side than her father”.

Meanwhile, Thomas gushed about the positive change he feels in her life, health-wise and emotionally despite the fact that admitted there would be “backlash” from the “Sussex squad”.

The last time the father and daughter communicated was when Meghan sent him a handwritten letter at the hospital following Thomas’s surgery. Things have been quiet since but Thomas stressed that he “loves” his daughter and still wants to be able to meet his grandchildren.

The source noted that it’s unlikely an “ulterior motives” are involved since Thomas is doing so much better.

Thomas himself said, ““The haters will hate but, to be honest, I don’t give a damn. Life is for living. There’s nothing more important in life than love.”