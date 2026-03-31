Lahore High Court summons AGP in case challenging Punjab defamation law

Lahore High Court's (LHC) building. — LHC website

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought responses from the attorney general of Pakistan and the assistant advocate general Punjab, over petitions challenging a contentious defamation law in Punjab that critics say curbs free speech.

Justice Anwaar Hussain of the LHC was hearing a series of petitions filed by journalists, media bodies and civil society groups against the Punjab Defamation Act 2024.

Punjab enacted the law in June 2024, saying it was intended to protect against “false, misleading and defamatory claims” in print, electronic and social media.

But the legislation was passed despite widespread opposition from political parties, journalists and rights groups. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called it a “threat to freedom of speech and the press in Punjab.”

Multiple petitions have since been filed seeking to have it struck down.

At the hearing on Tuesday, lawyer Faisal Siddiqi, representing journalists’ organisations, argued that the provincial government lacked jurisdiction to legislate on defamation, saying the matter fell under federal authority.

He also challenged provisions that provide greater protection to constitutional office holders and state officials, including the president, military officers and senior judges.

While lawyer Asad Jamal, appearing for journalists Mansoor Ali Khan and Benazir Shah, cited a March 15 social media post by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who warned of action under the law against those allegedly spreading “fake news” about the purchase of a luxury jet.

Jamal argued that the tweet showed how the law could be used to threaten critics.

The court then issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, and directed the provincial government’s counsel to submit the record of debates held in the Punjab Assembly on the law.

The hearing was adjourned until next Tuesday.