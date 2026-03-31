Sarah Ferguson rings alarm bells in Buckingham Palace with bold return

Sarah Ferguson vowed not to give up on life nor her professional comeback as the former Duchess plans a strategic reset.

Andrew's ex-wife is currently keeping a low profile after the embarrassing royal downfall. Not only did she suffer professional setbacks, but she also lost the support of her loved ones after the Epstein emails leak.

But Fergie planned a strong return through social media.

According to Radar, "Sarah feels she has reached a point where a conventional comeback is no longer realistic, so she is looking at more modern, high-visibility routes – particularly social media – to reposition herself."

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother set eyes on social media to return as an influencer to enjoy the luxuries of life without paying for it.

"There is a belief that if she can generate enough attention and rebrand herself visually, brands and clinics will be willing to collaborate, offering services in exchange for exposure," the source shared.

The former Duchess is reportedly deciding to try the Kardashians' approach and become a digital player.

This update must have rang alarm bells in the Palace as Fergie and Andrew's next moves are still a threat to the monarch.