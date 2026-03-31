Prince Harry takes Washington by storm with sharp words on privacy power

Prince Harry stepped onto the stage at the IAPP Global Summit 2026, delivering a speech on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex owned the room. Speaking to a crowd of global privacy leaders, policymakers, and tech insiders, Harry leaned into a topic that has long shadowed his public life, control.

Harry reminded the audience that “the challenge ahead is significant and demands our full attention,” adding that it’s something “we are all facing together and we are stronger.”

Meanwhile, the IAPP captured the energy of the opening day on Instagram, celebrating a powerful start to #IAPPSummit26.

Attendees were treated to compelling keynote sessions from Maya Shankar, Kent Walker and Salman Rushdie, alongside a mix of breakout discussions, networking opportunities and buzzing exhibition floors.