Ogra hikes LPG price by Rs78.28 per kg for April

A street vendor carrying traditional food items on his head walk past in front of LPG gas cylinders at sector G-11 road in Islamabad. — Online/File

New LPG prices to take effect from April 1.

Ogra fixes new LPG price at Rs304.12 per kg.

Producer price set at Rs262,817.53 per tonne.



The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs78.28 per kilogramme, effective from April 1.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the authority fixed the new LPG price at Rs304.12 per kilogramme.

The price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder has risen to Rs3,588.59, increasing by Rs923.71.

In the notification, the Ogra determined the producer price of LPG at Rs262,817.53 per tonne, including excise duty, 18% general sales tax and a petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per tonne.

The producer price for an 11.8kg cylinder was determined at Rs3,101.25.

The increase in LPG prices comes around a month after the government raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced the hike in a press conference alongside DPM Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on March 6.

At the time, he said that the government had made the decision after deliberating on the evolving international market situation.

"We will review these prices on a weekly basis," he said, adding that the government would reduce prices promptly once the situation improved.

The PML-N-led federal government, however, has kept the prices of petroleum products steady in three weekly reviews, with the government saying it was making efforts to absorb any increase in global oil rates.

The increase in petroleum products’ prices came after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28.

The month-long war has had serious global economic fallout, with Iran effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas shipping route.