Transport fares to remain unchanged across Sindh, announces CM Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaks during a press conference in Karachi, Sindh, April 5, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Transporters agree to maintain February 28 fare levels.

Registered buses to get Rs100,000 per vehicle from govt.

Action vowed against unregistered transporters if fares increased.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that public transport fares would not be increased across the province, assuring commuters of relief amid rising fuel costs.

Addressing a press conference, CM Shah said he had made it clear two days earlier that public transport fares should not be increased in the province, following which the transport department held consultations with various stakeholders.

The move follows a sharp increase in fuel prices, with petrol rising to Rs458.41 per litre after a Rs137.23 hike, and high-speed diesel climbing to Rs520.35 per litre, up by Rs184.49. However, a day later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reduced the petrol price to Rs378 per litre for a month and slashed the petroleum levy by Rs80 per litre.

The turmoil in the Gulf region has led to a spike in global oil and energy prices, with countries around the world rushing to ration fuel and energy.

Pakistan, ranked in the list of emerging markets "most at risk", has also rolled out a wide-ranging austerity and fuel conservation plan.

Separately, the federal and Punjab governments introduced a key relief measure, announcing free public transport facilities to ease the financial burden on citizens.

CM Shah, while adding the presser today, expressed satisfaction that transporters had agreed to support the government’s stance, adding that they had decided to charge fares at the same rates as of February 28.

The chief minister said the government had assured transporters that any financial losses incurred would be compensated.

He announced that registered buses would receive Rs100,000 per vehicle from the provincial government, with additional operational costs also to be covered.

He noted that the number of government-run buses in Sindh currently stands at 470, while around 11,000 buses operate across the province.

CM Shah said these measures would provide relief to the public, warning that action would be taken against unregistered transporters if they increased fares. He urged such operators to register themselves to become eligible for subsidies.

The chief minister emphasised that targeted subsidies were the most effective way to support low-income groups, stating that such measures would directly benefit the poor.

He remarked that individuals using online food delivery services were generally above the poverty line, adding that the cost of such services was borne by those who chose to avail them.

Responding to a question about minister's security protocol, he invited media to observe his own security protocol and urged ministers to share videos of their official movements to demonstrate transparency.

Earlier on April 3, the chief minister announced a range of relief measures, including a Rs2,000 subsidy for each registered motorcyclist for April, to be transferred directly to verified bank accounts, along with a waiver on motorbike transfer fees.

He also announced support for small farmers, stating that around 336,000 growers owning up to 25 acres would receive Rs1,500 per acre for one month to offset diesel costs for wheat threshing, with payments expected to begin next week.