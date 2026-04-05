Jack White makes ‘SNL’ gig special with debut live renditions of new songs

Jack White made his return to the studio 8H more special and memorable by performing his newly released songs live for the very first time.

As musical guest, he delivered debut live renditions of Derecho Demonico and G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs, both of which were released on Friday.

The performances featured a tight backing group, consisting of drummer Patrick Keeler, bassist Dominic Davis, and keyboardist Bobby Emmett throughout the set.

The latest appearance at the NBC comedy sketch series marked White’s fifth solo appearance and his sixth time serving as the program’s musical guest overall.

In addition to introducing his freshly released tracks to the television audience, his SNL return included a pair of sketch appearances alongside host Jack Black.

The fans have been loving the duo with social media users flooding the comments section, expressing their excitement for the two.

One praised, “Nightmare blunt rotation The Jack's crushed it!”

“Absolutely Love! Jack Black & White! more of this duo please” another gushed.

“I never realized this was my dream blunt rotation until today actually,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile a fourth raved, “The power duo we've all been waiting for.”

The night also included a reworked take on Seven Nation Army during the opening monologue.