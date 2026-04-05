Pakistan, Turkiye set to ink MoU on judicial cooperation today

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. —Reuters

SC to host delegation from top Turkish court from April 6 to 9.

Turkish Constitutional Court president to lead visiting delegation.

Initiative reflects shared commitment to constitutional governance.



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will host a high-level delegation from the Constitutional Court of Turkiye from April 6 to 9, during which both sides are set to formalise a judicial cooperation framework through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The visiting delegation will be led by the President of the Turkish top court, Kadir Ozkaya, accompanied by judges and senior officials.

The MoU signing ceremony is scheduled to take place at the SC on April 6. According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the agreement aims to establish a structured framework for collaboration between the two countries’ superior courts, focusing on judicial exchange, capacity building, and sharing of best practices in adjudication.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Turkiye to strengthening constitutional governance, upholding the rule of law, and reinforcing judicial independence.

It also seeks to promote closer institutional linkages between their judicial systems.

A key component of the cooperation will be professional development within the judiciary, particularly at the district level.

This will include joint training programmes, academic exchanges, and exposure to comparative judicial practices.

The collaboration is also expected to facilitate the integration of modern technologies into judicial processes to enhance efficiency, transparency, and access to justice.

The MoU further provides for the establishment of a joint working group to ensure sustained engagement and effective implementation of agreed areas of cooperation.

During their visit, the delegation will hold high-level institutional meetings and engage with key stakeholders in Pakistan’s justice sector.

Discussions are expected to focus on contemporary challenges in adjudication, judicial administration, and ongoing reform initiatives.

In addition to official engagements, the delegation will visit Taxila and the Walled City of Lahore, highlighting Pakistan’s cultural heritage and the importance of people-to-people ties.

The MoU signing ceremony will be broadcast live and will be attended by judges of the SC and the Federal Constitutional Court, chief justices of high courts, senior government officials, and representatives of the legal fraternity.

The visit is part of broader efforts by the SC to promote a modern, efficient and responsive justice system aligned with international best practices, aimed at enhancing public trust and access to justice.