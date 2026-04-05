Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wishing he could join King Charles for tea

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looked a far cry from the usual royal fanfare.

The former Duke was spotted walking his seven dogs around the Sandringham Estate on Saturday, a day before King Charles and Queen Camilla put on a united front for Easter at Windsor.

He was likely wishing he could join the festivities at St George’s Chapel, moving from the service to the deanery for tea with The Right Reverend Christopher Cocksworth, Dean of Windsor.

The 66-year-old is currently staying at Wood Farm while renovations continue at Marsh Farm, appeared scowling and low-key, accompanied by his bodyguard.

This comes amid ongoing investigations into information he allegedly provided to Jeffrey Epstein, keeping him away from the Royal Family’s traditional Easter Matins service.

Meanwhile, Windsor was awash with smiles and springtime cheer. Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children along with Princess Anne and her husband.