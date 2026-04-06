King Charles plots Prince Harry's royal comeback as William heads to throne

The British monarch, King Charles, wants his eldest son Prince William to prove his ability to run the monarchy's affairs under pressure by putting ego and personal grievances aside.

The 77-year-old has put his heir to the heardest test of his life while preparing him for the destined job in the near future, teaching the Prince of Wales to take bold decision to protect the best interest of the Firm.

William has been tasked to make amends with his younger brother, Prince Harry, before his coronation as it will reduce tension within the family.

"William-Harry's reconciliation could potentially pave the way for discussions about King Charles's abdication amid his health concerns," according to an insider.

They continued: "The monarch's health issues have prompted him to focus on mending relationships within the royal family."

The two royal brothers' relationship has been strained since Harry's departure from royal duties in 2020, with public disagreements and allegations.

However, the monarch who's fighting cancer, is reportedly working to bring his sons together in his life.

The ongoing rift has become a growing concern for Charles, 77, particularly as the monarchy faces wider pressures, including scrutiny linked to the former Prince Andrew, 66, and the King's cancer battle.

Undoubtedly, reuniting with Harry, seems to be difficult for William. But, it's a real test for the future monarch whether he is truly ready to be a king as unity is essential to the monarchy's future.

The British mnmonarch belives that it's the right time to heal this divide between the two brothers, who once enjoyed the strongest bond.

"From his perspective, this is about leadership, and he has effectively told William that he must rise above the personal and prove he can act in the interests of the crown, even if it goes against his instincts," a separate source told Radar.