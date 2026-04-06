Step-by-step guide for motorcyclists to register for Sindh petrol subsidy

People on their vehicles wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, as fuel prices in Pakistan rise, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 2, 2026. — Reuters

The Sindh government has opened registration for a Rs2,000 petrol subsidy for eligible motorcyclists under a broader relief package announced amid soaring fuel prices in the backdrop of Middle East crisis.

The relief package was announced as Pakistan faces mounting pressure from rising fuel costs amid worsening global energy situation.

With the escalation of the US-Israel war on Iran, global energy prices have climbed sharply, prompting governments to introduce emergency measures to curb fuel use.

Both the federal government and provincial administrations have introduced austerity steps and targeted subsidies, including cuts in fuel quotas for officials, transport support and direct relief for farmers and motorcyclists.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that citizens can now register for the subsidy through the Excise Department’s online portal, while ownership transfer and verification facilities have also been eased to help people complete the process quickly.

The subsidy, meant for 20 litres of fuel, will be provided to each eligible motorcyclist for April and transferred directly into the applicant’s bank account after registration and verification.

How to register for the petrol subsidy

Citizens can apply for the fuel subsidy by following these steps:

Visit taxportal.excise.gos.pk

Register for the subsidy through the Excise portal/app

Ensure the motorcycle is registered in your own name

Ensure your bank account is also in your own name

Complete the verification process

After successful registration and verification, the subsidy amount will be transferred automatically

For assistance, the public can contact the Excise Department call centre at 021-111-374-634

The Sindh CM said citizens can also check their registration status through the Excise Department’s website.

He added that if a motorcycle is not registered in the owner’s name, it should be transferred immediately, and said the fee for motorcycle ownership transfer has been abolished to facilitate the public.

To support the registration drive, the chief minister said Excise Department offices will remain open from morning till night, while motorcycle ownership transfer will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said there are 6.7 million registered motorcycles in Sindh, and assured the public that the Rs2,000 subsidy would be paid in April.

However, he clarified that if more than one motorcycle is registered in one person’s name, only one subsidy will be given.

He also urged citizens to open bank accounts in their own names, saying this is necessary for the direct transfer of subsidy funds.

CM Shah said the government had chosen to send financial relief directly to the public instead of giving money to transporters, adding that subsidies should be targeted towards the needy rather than distributed to everyone.

He said the government had held talks with transporters, who had assured authorities they would not increase fares. He warned that charging extra fare would be treated as an offence and action would be taken.

The petrol subsidy is part of Sindh’s broader emergency relief package, introduced as global energy prices continue to rise.

Alongside the motorcyclist subsidy, the Sindh government has also announced relief for farmers and transporters.

Under the package, each registered motorcyclist will receive Rs2,000 for April, while farmers owning up to 25 acres of land will be given Rs1,500 per acre for one month. The farm subsidy programme will begin on April 8, according to the Sindh government.

The package also includes monthly financial assistance for transporters. Under this support plan, intra-city transport will receive Rs240,000 per month, while wagons will be given Rs230,000 per month and pick-up vans up to Rs60,000 per month.

Similarly, buses will receive up to Rs1.2 million per month depending on their route, while two-axle trucks will be given Rs70,000 per month and heavy trucks Rs80,000 per month.

In addition, the government has decided that public transport fares will remain frozen, while fuel allocation for official vehicles has been reduced by 50% for two months.