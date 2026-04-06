Queen Camilla earns praise over Kate Middleton: 'Big shock'

Princess Kate, who is known for her chic fashion statements, did not impress her fans this time, and the reason is quite bizarre.

On Sunday, April 5, the royal family stepped out to mark Easter at St George’s Chapel.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the key royal members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

For the event, Kate Middleton donned a chic cream dress, but one detail left her fans unimpressed: the length of her midi dress.

Taking to social media, one user wrote, "All nice and pretty, but her hems are always too long (for my personal taste). 10 cms less would look much better on her figure; moreover, she's young and good-looking."

Even netizens praised Queen Camilla for her choice, even though the Princess of Wales is the trendsetter in the royal family.

"I agree, lately her hems are always too long, pity! Even Queen Camilla wears shorter hems than her," a fan penned.

"I agree with all, her hemlines need to come up just a bit. I like midi on her, but we are getting too close to the ankles. She is dressed too old for her age," a social media user said.

But on the other hand, some well-wishers of the future Queen showered love on her appearance.

"I love the colour, the length of the skirt, the hat, she looks perfect," a fan wrote.