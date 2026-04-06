PM Shehbaz urges nationwide shift to EVs to cut fuel costs amid global oil crisis

PM Shehbaz addresses a ceremony in Islamabad for the provision of eco-smart EVs to the Capital Traffic Police. — X/@GovtofPakistan

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Alluding to the recent regional situation and spiralling global petroleum prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underlined the need to introduce environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) across the country to help save precious foreign reserves.

Addressing a ceremony of provision of eco-smart electric vehicles to the Islamabad Capital Traffic Police, the prime minister said that all law enforcement agencies and provinces should emulate such precedents of energy-saving initiatives.

He observed that a total of 15 electric vehicles were provided by the interior ministry, which ran on batteries without using petrol and oil, while another batch of vehicles would be inducted soon.

Terming the initiative a significant one, the prime minister said such steps would have a positive impact on the country’s foreign reserves.

On the occasion, he also congratulated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for taking this initiative.

Federal Ministers, Islamabad Police high-ups and relevant authorities were present during the ceremony.

The provision of eco-smart electric vehicles had been a part and parcel of the prime minister’s vision and the government’s energy-saving policy.

Due to the government’s prudent policies, the work on fuel economy and electric vehicles policy had kick-started prior to the current regional crises, resulting in the procurement of these vehicles.

Earlier, IG Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the prime minister about the initiative. Every vehicle staff would comprise a captain, a male responder, one responder and a driver who would don a special uniform.

These vehicles would be available on key avenues of the capital to ensure smooth vehicular flow, it was told.

Each vehicle, after a complete charge, could cover 350kms to 400kms distance. Fast charging requires 60 minutes to 90 minutes, whereas regular charging times vary from 6 to 8 hours.

Compared with the vehicles running on petrol, each electric vehicle would save up to Rs0.55 million per month, it was added.

The prime minister was further apprised that these electric vehicles would meet their expenditure incurred on their procurement within 13/14 months.

While 15 more vehicles like this would be introduced in the traffic police fleet. The step was also a part of the federal government’s modern traffic management plan.