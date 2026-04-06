Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from disaster: 'Wise move'

Meghan Markle has taken a smart step to rescue her husband from serious trouble amid Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's controversies.

The Duchess of Sussexex proved to be an angel to the Duke, shielding him from potential backlash by posting a video of Harry and their son Archie skiing to divert attention from his saucy texts to a female reporter.

The former Hollywood star's wise step helped Harry manage his reputation, especially amid public anger over his uncle Prince Andrew's scandals.

However, the couple's ctritics did not stop fueling Harry's scandal with their criticism of the Duchess for using Archie to grab the spotlight from Harry's controversy.

She was mocked for sharing a "desperate" video of "My boys," showing the 41-year-old flying down a completely empty slope under a bluebird sky, while their six-year-old son trailed behind him at a solid clip with no poles.

"Quick learner, Archie! So proud," the former cable TV actress raved about her son's skiing skills, which appeared to be quite advanced for a child raised in the Southern California coastal town of Montecito.

It emerges after Harry's flirty exchanges with The Daily Mail's Charlotte Griffiths.

He allegedly called her "sugar," sending "kisses," and engaging in other flirtations, which were revealed this week as his civil case against the tabloid's publisher, Associated Newspapers, is now in a judge's hands.

The text left fans guessing abuot Harry's flirty nature before marrying Meghan.