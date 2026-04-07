‘Good Morning America' weekend anchor Janai Norman exits show

Good Morning America bade farewell to one of its familiar weekend faces.

Janai Norman confirmed that her time on the program has been “cut short,” announcing her sudden departure after nearly four years as co-anchor.

Norman took to Instagram to share an emotional note April 3.

She told viewers, “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers to help keep you informed, entertained and to create this community. So, it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye.”

She added, “I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would have been fun.”

Though saddened by the abrupt ending, Norman said she is looking forward to spending more time with her three young children.

“I have worked weekends their whole lives,” she explained. “So now, they get more of me and that is worth everything.”

Her colleagues quickly rallied around her with messages of love and support.

Robin Roberts called her “a true gem” and said she treasured their friendship.

Whit Johnson praised their “endless memories and moments,” while Gio Benitez wrote, “Love you so very much.”

Ginger Zee encouraged her to “keep shining,” and Deborah Roberts wished her “bigger and better journeys ahead.”

The View host Sunny Hostin added, “I look forward to seeing the next step Janai!”

Norman’s journey at ABC began in 2011 as an intern.

She went on to serve as a correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning before joining GMA’s weekend team.

Her exit marks the end of a significant chapter, but with her promise of “more to come when the time is right,” it’s clear her story in broadcasting isn’t finished.