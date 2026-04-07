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Prince William, Princess Kate plan desperate escape from family turmoil

The Prince and Princess of Wales decide to take a break away from royal duties

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate plan desperate escape from family turmoil

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a wise decision about themselves amid growing turmoil within the family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to take a break away from royal duties to spend times with children.

The couple's three kids - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven - are set to enjoy a three-week Easter break from their local school, Lambrook.

The Waleses love to spend much of their holidays at Anmer Hall, their leafy retreat in the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.

The future monarch previously admitted on an Apple Time to Walk episode: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

It gives the family a chance to shared fun-filled moments together away from stress and tensions.

They even have pleasure in embarking on bike rides or walking on the beach to strenghten their well-being.

Princess Kate often states that "spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life."

She  added: "It is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

But the family's final official engagement together before the break came on Easter Sunday, April 5. All five members stepped out for the  service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

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