Sarah Ferguson talks about her vulnerable situation: 'Really low'

Sarah Ferguson has no shame in admitting that the Epstein scandal left her in a terrible position during her emotional confession.

The former Duchess of York has been seeking support from her loyal and wealthy friends in times of extreme crisis.

Whether it's her living arrangements or daily expenses, Fergie's pals have been backing her, per reports.

According to Daily Mail, Sarah is even scared about her phone being tracked, and for that reason, she is using three different mobiles.

A pal described her condition as "really low," and that she has left grooming herself.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother talks about her condition to her friends, asking, "'How am I going to get through this?'"

An insider claimed, "She complains a lot about being broke – although I don't know if that is broke in the sense that you or I would understand it."

"Her friends have been joking that they wouldn't be surprised to find her selling her old handbags on Vinted," a source close to Sarah revealed.

It has also been said that the former sister-in-law of King Charles has been hiding in the luxurious mansions of her ex-boyfriends.