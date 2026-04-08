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Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric

Lifeline, electric vehicle charging stations, and pre-paid electricity consumers exempted from fresh tariff hike

By
Saif ur Rehman
|

Published April 08, 2026

A representational image of pylons and power lines. — Reuters/File
A representational image of pylons and power lines. — Reuters/File
  • FCA to appear separately in April electricity bill, says Nepra.
  • Fuel charges adjustment will also be applicable to KE consumers.
  • It will be applicable to ICP consumers, says power regulator. 

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday announced an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs1.42 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment, citing a variation in fuel charges for February 2026.

In a notification, the power regulator said the Rs1.42 per unit rise for February’s fuel adjustment will be collected from consumers in April bills.

“In light of policy guidelines issued by the federal government for the application of uniform FCAs on the consumers of KE as well, the instant fuel charges adjustment of ex-Wapda Discos, shall also be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric with the same applicability period,” read the notification.

It further said that the positive FCA for February 2026 will be applicable to all the consumer categories of KE and ex-Wapda Discos, except lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and pre-paid electricity consumers, of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff.

Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric

The FCA will also be applicable to Incremental Consumption Package consumers, read the notification.

Ex-Wapda Discos and KE will reflect the FCA in respect of February 2026 in the billing month of April 2026, it added.

According to the notification, the FCA will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of February 2026.

“In case any bills of April 2026 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” it added.  

It is pertinent to mention here that the power regulator had approved a uniform increase of Rs1.6274 per unit in electricity tariffs under the monthly fuel cost adjustment for January last month.

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