Hailee Steinfeld shares husband’s ‘small act of care’ she ‘loves’

Hailee Steinfeld has given a glimpse into early married life with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and it is the quieter moments that seem to mean the most to her.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, the actress, who welcomed a baby girl with Allen on 2 April, just under a year after their May 2025 wedding, described the small daily rituals that have become meaningful in their home.

A new coffee machine, of all things, was the detail that stood out.

"I'm not the biggest coffee drinker, but I really do appreciate the ritual of it," she said.

"There's something about just watching my husband on a slower morning, when he has time to make himself a coffee, that grounding, small act of care before the day begins. I love that."

The couple, who split their time between Western New York and California, are intentional about how they spend time together at home.

On the subject of screens at mealtimes, Steinfeld was clear about where she stands.

"I value a meal away from technology, and even if it's just the two of us, if it's us with friends, with family, that time is so limited with the opportunity to have uninterrupted conversation over a great meal."

She and Allen aim for the dining table over the sofa, though she acknowledged it is "a mixture of both" in practice.

With a newborn now in the picture, the couple have also been putting thought into their home's nursery.

Steinfeld described going back and forth over the details, "more than I care to admit", but said it had been a genuinely enjoyable part of preparing for the new chapter.

Warm lighting was high on the priority list.

"Lighting is a big thing for me, warm, soft lighting," she said, wanting their home to feel "bright and airy and comfortable" and somewhere "you could spend hours in and not get tired of."