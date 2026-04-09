Meghan makes decisive move to win back King Charles trust in major twist

Meghan Markle is now taking a prudent approach with her next plan of action as Prince Harry desperately clings on hope for a royal reconciliation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to make their first visit to Australia after 2018, will be carrying out “number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements”. According to earlier reports, the Sussexes had informed Buckingham Palace prior to announcing the tour.

While there are still some grumbles from the Palace about Harry and Meghan going on ‘faux-royal tours’, the Sussexes are now making a major U-turn in what appears to an effort to earn King Charles’s trust.

Sources have claimed that Harry and Meghan are “cautious about everything they do and say to uphold the standards of the monarchy”. The insiders per OK! magazine have insisted that they would no longer pursue projects that would upset the royals.

The will no longer do “memoirs” which are the types of projects they don’t want to do.

“They do the best they can not to upset the royals,” they continued. “Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are constraints, but it hurts the project’s creativity.”

Harry and Meghan are “adamant about having creative control and final edit” and what they can’t say limits things.

This could be a major turn in the talks taking place between Buckingham Palace and Montecito “certain amount of deconflicting going on” over their years-long feud.