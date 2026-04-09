Meghan Markle decides to 'connect' with UK audience amid peace deal

Meghan Markle's comeback to the UK is apparently on the cards after details related to her master plan were unveiled.

Notably, Prince Harry is gearing up to set the stage for Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham, alongside fighting a legal battle to 'regain' paid security.

He aims to bring his wife, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to introduce them to their British roots, reports stated.

But, this is not it. Harry's wife, Meghan, is reportedly working behind the scenes to launch her business in the UK market after not scoring much in the US market.

According to Rob Shuter, Meghan "knows the numbers aren't great. This isn't denial—she understands it's an uphill climb."

The former Suits actress' goal is to "align it with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. That gives her a meaningful, built-in moment in the UK," the insider shared.

Archie and Lilibet's mother is seemingly not eying the masses but a smaller and loyal base.

Meghan Markle's potential move derails peace plans with royals.

Rob claimed that the Duchess of Sussex plans to "connect" with those audiences who "feel overlooked by traditional institutions," which may be a hint at anti-monarchist groups.

"She knows it won't be easy. But she's not trying to win everyone—just enough," said the source.

If this is the case, then Meghan's move might put hurdles in Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts with the royal family.