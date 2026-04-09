 
Geo News

Meghan Markle decides to 'connect' with UK audience amid peace deal

Will Prince Harry approve Meghan Markle's new game plan?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Meghan Markle decides to &apos;connect&apos; with UK audience amid peace deal

Meghan Markle's comeback to the UK is apparently on the cards after details related to her master plan were unveiled.

Notably, Prince Harry is gearing up to set the stage for Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham, alongside fighting a legal battle to 'regain' paid security.

He aims to bring his wife, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to introduce them to their British roots, reports stated.

But, this is not it. Harry's wife, Meghan, is reportedly working behind the scenes to launch her business in the UK market after not scoring much in the US market.

According to Rob Shuter, Meghan "knows the numbers aren't great. This isn't denial—she understands it's an uphill climb."

The former Suits actress' goal is to "align it with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. That gives her a meaningful, built-in moment in the UK," the insider shared.

Archie and Lilibet's mother is seemingly not eying the masses but a smaller and loyal base.

Meghan Markle's potential move derails peace plans with royals.

Rob claimed that the Duchess of Sussex plans to "connect" with those audiences who "feel overlooked by traditional institutions," which may be a hint at anti-monarchist groups.

Meghan Markle decides to connect with UK audience amid peace deal

"She knows it won't be easy. But she's not trying to win everyone—just enough," said the source. 

If this is the case, then Meghan's move might put hurdles in Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts with the royal family.

King Charles makes headlines after Police action at mansion once welcomed him
King Charles makes headlines after Police action at mansion once welcomed him
Meghan makes decisive move to win back King Charles trust in major twist
Meghan makes decisive move to win back King Charles trust in major twist
Prince Harry makes big announcement after William 'rejects' peace plan
Prince Harry makes big announcement after William 'rejects' peace plan
Princess Kate's awkward moment as question about Prince Louis raised
Princess Kate's awkward moment as question about Prince Louis raised
King Charles emotional goodbye to dear family member after cancer struggles
King Charles emotional goodbye to dear family member after cancer struggles
Andrew's biographer gets heat for shocking claim about Queen Elizabeth II
Andrew's biographer gets heat for shocking claim about Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage
Meghan fulfils promise to ‘Suits' co-star as Patrick J. Adams shares update
Meghan fulfils promise to ‘Suits' co-star as Patrick J. Adams shares update