Lahore Qalandars dream drives Mohammad Naeem's rise in PSL

Lahore Qalandars' opening batter Mohammad Naeem speaks during practice session. — Reporter

KARACHI: For Mohammad Naeem, wearing the jersey of Lahore Qalandars is more than just another franchise stint. It is the fulfilment of a dream that began when the Pakistan Super League first captured his imagination.

Now in his second season with the Qalandars, Naeem speaks with quiet confidence about a journey shaped by opportunity, belief and relentless hard work. “First of all, I thank Allah for being part of such a great franchise,” he said. “Since the PSL started, Lahore Qalandars were my dream and favourite team, and now this is my second year here.”

At the heart of his progress lies a simple but powerful factor: trust.

In a tournament where pressure often defines performances, Naeem has found rare freedom. Backed by a management that prioritises confidence over criticism, he walks out to bat unburdened. “The management has taken all the pressure away from me,” he explained. “They’ve given me a free hand, to go out, play my game, and do what I feel is right without fear.”

That freedom has translated into a more expressive batter, the one willing to trust his instincts and embrace his natural style. But behind the attacking stroke play lies a grounded mindset.

“Every batter has personal goals,” Naeem said, “but as a Qalandar, my only goal is that whatever innings I play should contribute to the team’s win.”

His journey, however, hasn’t been without sacrifice. Like many rising cricketers, Naeem rise is built on unseen hours of effort, discipline and an unwavering belief in his craft. “There is a lot of hard work and sacrifice behind this,” he noted. “Without passion and dedication, it’s not possible to reach this level. That hunger and madness to achieve something, that’s what brings you closer to your goals.”

Inside the Qalandars’ dressing room, the learning never stops. Surrounded by senior professionals and international stars, Naeem has found an environment that blends experience with warmth rather than hierarchy.

“Every young player wants to share a dressing room with big names and international stars,” he said. “But here, it doesn’t feel like that; it feels like a family. We don’t feel any pressure of sitting with big players, and that’s why we enjoy it and learn so much.”

As the PSL season unfolds, Naeem remains clear about what lies ahead. There are no personal landmarks in sight, no numbers to chase, just one collective ambition.

“I haven’t set any individual targets,” he said. “My only goal is to help Lahore Qalandars win another trophy, no matter how that happens.”