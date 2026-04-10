Beatrice, Eugenie receive big news from Prince William: 'Doors are open'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie took a sigh of relief as their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, received support from behind the scenes.

The years 2025 and 2026 proved to be disastrous for the whole York family.

Epstein files leaked many emails in which inappropriate conversations took place between the former Duke and Duchess of York and the convicted sex offender.

After facing public backlash and standing with Epstein victims, King Charles took a stern decision and stripped Andrew of his royal titles.

Not only that, but Andrew and Fergie were evicted from Royal Lodge.

After being completely cornered, new reports emerged claiming Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had dinner with the former Prince amid his health concerns.

Not only that, Princess Anne reached out to her brother, even offering him to come stay with her at Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

And now, the big news which left the internet shocked was Prince William's offering condolences to his uncle after his titles were taken away.

As per royal author Robert Hardman, the unexpected exchange took place between the future King and Andrew.

If this is true, it must be a delightful update for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. William's sudden 'sympathy' for his uncle proved that the doors of the Palace are still open for the daughters of the York household.