'No Plan B': Bilawal Bhutto urges Iran-US talks must ensure peace

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing an event at the CM House in Karachi on October 14, 2024. — Facebook/@Bilawalhouse

Conflict causing loss of lives, harming global economy: Bilawal.

Says Pakistan hopes confidence-building gap can be filled.

Pakistan hosts US-Iran talks after brokering two-week ceasefire.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the success of negotiations between the United States and Iran essential for the international community, stressing that there is no room for a "Plan B" and that "Plan A" — peace — must succeed.

In an interview with a British news outlet, Bilawal said that a ceasefire has been agreed upon after a month of efforts, adding that the consequences of this war could be devastating for the entire world.

The Pakistan-hosted US-Iran negotiations follow a two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump after six weeks of conflict, halting US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The ex-foreign minister chairman said that the recent conflict is causing a loss of human lives and is also affecting the global economy.

Bilawal said that Iran's 10-point formula has been made the basis for negotiations, although there are still differences of opinion on some of Iran’s points.

He said that the bombing in Iran and the retaliatory actions in the region have stopped, and Pakistan hopes that the confidence-building gap can be filled.

Responding to questions and rumours about the Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Bilawal said that the first priority is not the prize but the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The Middle East conflict began on February 28 after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes that assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and struck Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

In response, Tehran escalated operations across the region, effectively disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out strikes against Israeli territory as well as US military bases across the Gulf.

The six-week conflict resulted in more than 2,000 deaths.

The confrontation between Washington and Tehran eventually came to a halt on April 8, when PM Shehbaz announced a two-week ceasefire agreement.

Washington's proposed 15-point framework for peace talks focuses on Iran's enriched uranium, ballistic missiles, sanctions relief, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, meanwhile, has presented a counter 10-point proposal calling for greater control over the strategic waterway, the introduction of transit tolls, an end to regional military operations, and a comprehensive lifting of sanctions.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan's role in facilitating the ceasefire, with several countries expressing support for Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and advance peace negotiations.