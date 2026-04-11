Islamabad as host

A man jogs along a road early in the morning near the Faisal Masjid, as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Islamabad has hosted summits before. It has never hosted history before. Every newsroom in the world has Islamabad on the screen. Every ticker in the world has Islamabad running across it. Every satellite in the world is trained on Islamabad.

The stage is set, but the moment is not yet complete. What happens if they succeed? What happens if they don’t? The US needs an exit. Iran needs survival. Can Islamabad offer a deal that satisfies both?

Why Islamabad? Why not Istanbul, Doha, Riyadh or Brussels? Istanbul carries Nato’s shadow. Doha tried and stepped aside. Riyadh has skin in the game. Brussels has a phone that neither Washington nor Tehran picks up.

Why Islamabad? The answer is three men and a map. Field Marshal Asim Munir holds a relationship with US President Trump that is irreplaceable at this moment. Islamabad holds Tehran’s trust. And Xi — the third quiet presence in this room — has signed off. The stakes could not be higher — global energy, global inflation and global growth sitting across a table in Islamabad. A prolonged conflict means oil spikes, global inflation returns, shipping lanes choke and war risk premiums surge.

A deal in Islamabad means the Strait of Hormuz breathes again — and with it, the global economy. Oil prices retreat. Shipping insurance premiums collapse overnight. The 900 trapped in the Gulf waters begin to move. Supply chains that have been rerouted around a war find their old paths again. Global inflation loses its most dangerous accelerant.

The US needs de-escalation without appearing to retreat. And Iran needs relief without appearing to yield. Can Islamabad offer both?

Pakistan did not just host these talks; it fought to make them possible.

Red alert: The talks in Islamabad sit beneath $260 trillion in global financial assets — every stock, every bond, every pension fund on earth carrying some exposure to what happens in Islamabad in the next 48 hours. If Islamabad delivers, the world steps back from the edge. If Islamabad fails, the edge disappears. The world is not just watching Islamabad. The world is priced on Islamabad.

Originally published in The News