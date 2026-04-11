King Charles won't anger Queen Camilla for Meghan, Harry?

All eyes are on Queen Camilla and Prince William as Prince Harry has accelerated his efforts to make peace with his royal relatives before his 2027 Invictus Games.

The monarch, 77, has reportedly handed all powers to his Camilla and William to deal with Harry's crisis, as he does not want to anger his beloved wife and eldest son, who have lost trust in Harry and are reluctant to bring him back into the royal fold.

Meghan Markle is said to be pushing her husband Harry to win over Britons ahead of their UK visit with Archie and Lilibet.

However, an insider has claimed: "Camilla and William can not be bypassed by the monarch.

"The royal family might also not embrace the Sussexes warmly until Camilla and William forgive them."

The insider went on, "Queen Camilla is said to be preparing for confrontation if the monarch bypasses her to embrace Harry and his family back into the royal fold."

Harry fears that Camilla is the only hurdle in his way to the Palace as he already expressed his concerns about the Queen.

Meghan is also said to be convinced that William and Camilla will never let them return to the Firm.

Palace insiders said Queen Camilla feels emboldened by King Charles' assurances while William remains next in line to the throne.

Camilla is running rampant through the palace after her cancer-stricken husband's assurances that her standing will remain solid – even if he passes away and Prince William, 43, ascends to the throne while she's still alive.

Meghan and Harry's exit from the palace didn't bother Camilla as much as Harry's scathing tell-all, Spare, which painted the current queen as a backbiting bully who planted stories in the press to tear down the Sussexes and shine her own star.

The Duke's memoir 'Spare' angered Queen Camilla more than the Sussexes' departure from royal duties.