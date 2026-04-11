Sarah Ferguson returns to spotlight with explosive decision: Ultimate betrayal

Andrew's former partner, Sarah Ferguson, returned to spotlight with her alleged bombshell deal amid Andrew's health concerns.

The former Duchess of York has reportedly decided to fight back for her survival, according to a new report.

Royal experts have weighed in on Fergie's reported scheming behind the scenes as she never gives up a fight.

The former Duchess of York, renowned for reinventing herself in the public eye after scandal, has gone to ground in recent months.

Since her disappearance, there's been plenty of whispers about the former Duchess' whereabouts - from lavish wellness retreats to the UAE.

According to new claims, she is doing everything in her power to save herself - even if it means throwing Andrew to the wolves.

Experts, according to the Mirror, claimed about her schemes behind the scenes, explaining how they could further humiliate the disgraced duke.

Fergie, 66, is said to be on a 'secret sofa-surfing world tour' which has seen her moving from the home of one loyal and discreet friend to another.

Among those believed to have helped Fergie keep her location under wraps are two former flames. According to the friend, the ex-royal is currently staying somewhere that is 'like a castle' and has an Italian count looking after her.

It has been claimed that some US publishers have already turned the reported £1.5 million book deal down.

One pal, describing Andrew's ex-wife as 'dishevelled', said this week that Sarah "really is low".

Since her disappearance, there's been plenty of whispers about Sarah's whereabouts - from lavish wellness retreats to the UAE.

They claimed that the mother of two has been complaining she's 'broke, hasn't been taking care of her roots or keeping up with her Botox, and continually rotates through three phones because she is afraid of being tracked.

Andrew, meanwhile, has finally moved into his permanent exile pad - Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate - after plenty of alleged grumbling over its size and "digging his heels in" over the relocation.

However, royal author, Andrew Lownie, believes Ferguson is not so easily defeated. "I suspect a publisher will commission it and I suspect for lots of money, and I suspect she will give a big sit-down interview and make lots of money. People won't believe it, but they will still buy it."

In February, it was reported that Ferguson could follow in the footsteps of her nephew, Prince Harry, by penning a candid memoir following her downfall.

But publishers will seemingly only be interested if she addresses her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and is able to own her past behaviour.

Meanwhile, royal historian Marlene Koenig believes Sarah has shown "no moral accountability" nor has she ever accepted responsibility for her mistakes. Instead, she "just keeps repeating the cycle over and over and over again - she's never learned".

"Sarah is guilty of immorality, lack of moral clarity, of grifting, of not being able to understand that you have to be personally responsible for your life," Marlene argues. "And she has failed abysmally all that."

Sarah Ferguson posing with her book "A Most Intriguing Lady"

"The greed, the lack of moral clarity, lack of morals - neither [Sarah nor Andrew] have a backbone. It's all about taking responsibility for your life, as opposed to wanting self gratification on many, many different levels."