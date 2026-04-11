Zara Tindall says ‘let the girls win’ at Grand National Festival

Zara Tindall shared a light-hearted prediction Grand National Festival.

When asked who she thought might take the top spot, she didn’t hesitate: “I would really love the girls to win, Panic Attack.”

Panic Attack finished third in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, following an impressive run of three consecutive wins.

The royal connection to Aintree runs deep, with Princess Anne in attendance earlier this week following a tradition that stretches back over a century to King George V and Queen Mary, who were present at the Grand National as early as 1921.

For Zara and husband Mike Tindall, race days are something of a family affair.

The couple were recently spotted at Cheltenham Festival alongside Zara’s brother Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling.

Harriet appeared to take cues from the Princess of Wales, stepping out in pieces from brands closely associated with Catherine including Suzannah London, Anya Hindmarch, Penelope Chilvers, Jane Taylor, and Kiki McDonough.