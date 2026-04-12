King Charles receives big update about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to grace UK audiences for a special trip, which must be a huge update for the royal family, especially King Charles.

There are reports that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australia tour turns out successfully, the couple may consider a visit to the UK.

"It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type," as The Sun.

Harry and Meghan's joint appearance may be on the cards for an event before the start of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Sources also claimed that the Sussexes could make headlines with their appearance for the main Invictus event in 2027.

Speaking of their Australia tour, which is set to take place very soon, the Montecito couple will undertake a number of "private, business and philanthropic engagements."

Among other events, Meghan will take part in an all-women activity in Sydney, whereas Harry is set to talk about the importance of mental health in workplaces in Melbourne.